Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Invests $211,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.9%

KKR opened at $120.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.35 and a 200 day moving average of $129.16. The company has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

