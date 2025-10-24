Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,214 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.38.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

