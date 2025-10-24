International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,346 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Tidemark LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USRT opened at $59.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.91. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $63.22.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

