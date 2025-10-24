Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 25 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $34,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 251.9% during the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $487.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.07. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $576.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.84 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.