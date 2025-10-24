DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,975 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $11,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 28.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 115.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,455,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,277,000 after purchasing an additional 77,110 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is -35.63%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

