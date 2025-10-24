International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $31,199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 121,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,851,900. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $914.45, for a total value of $13,268,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 144,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,132,538.30. The trade was a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,542 shares of company stock worth $70,973,777. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 target price (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $963.18.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $1,070.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $1,076.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $902.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $757.99.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

