International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 312.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 251.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 82.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 147.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 18.74 and a quick ratio of 18.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $22.56. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of -352.30 and a beta of 2.23.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Rocket Companies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RKT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.12.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

