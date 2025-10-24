TFB Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 59.6% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CGMS stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $28.08.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1306 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.