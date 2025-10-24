FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 8,310 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,082.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.36.

Shares of PTON opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $606.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.29 million. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 127,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $995,147.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 110,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,658.34. This trade represents a 53.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 206,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $1,609,689.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 737,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,990.64. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,864,467 shares of company stock valued at $14,898,015. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

