Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 $AJAN Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,098 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 8.17% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJAN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of AJAN stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2026 (AJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

