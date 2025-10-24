Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE ADM opened at $62.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $64.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 89.87%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.