Bleakley Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bunge Global SA $BG

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the second quarter worth about $705,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the second quarter valued at $449,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 79.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bunge Global by 77.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BG. Zacks Research upgraded Bunge Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.17 and its 200 day moving average is $80.54. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

In other news, Director Christopher Mahoney bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.73 per share, for a total transaction of $408,650.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,513.72. This trade represents a 231.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

