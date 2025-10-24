Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stock Holdings Cut by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 18.3% in the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 65.2% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,175,409 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $373,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 35.5% during the second quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $448.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 299.32, a PEG ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $488.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.45.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 5.51%.Tesla’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Dbs Bank raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Melius initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.97.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

