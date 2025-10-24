John Fesko Sells 339 Shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider John Fesko sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $63,715.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 152,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,645,083.60. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, August 14th, John Fesko sold 678 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $105,401.88.

On Monday, July 28th, John Fesko sold 1,710 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $239,075.10.

Natera stock opened at $195.00 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $196.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.09 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.70 and a 200-day moving average of $159.76.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 12.89%.The business had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.59.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

