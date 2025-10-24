Ethic Inc. Grows Holdings in Woori Bank $WF

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,012 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Woori Bank were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Canopy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Bank in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Bank in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Bank in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Woori Bank by 68.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WF shares. Zacks Research cut Woori Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woori Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Woori Bank Trading Down 1.5%

WF opened at $53.96 on Friday. Woori Bank has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24.

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3,574.37 by ($3,571.74). Woori Bank had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 11.84%.The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2,790.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Woori Bank will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Woori Bank

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

