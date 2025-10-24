18,553 Shares in APi Group Corporation $APG Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 60.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 114.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,802,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,268 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 228,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 627.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 130,595 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $3,346,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,348,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,873,598.23. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $41,568,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,868,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,254,885.60. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,789,843 shares of company stock valued at $62,262,672. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APG shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research cut APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price target on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of APG stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. APi Group Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.35%.The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

