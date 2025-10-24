349 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Purchased by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,503,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $674.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $660.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $617.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $677.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

