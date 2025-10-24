Camping World Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,670 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 219% compared to the average daily volume of 1,150 call options.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,060.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Camping World from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Camping World from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Camping World from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

Camping World Stock Up 1.1%

Camping World stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. Camping World has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.94.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 0.13%.The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Camping World will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

