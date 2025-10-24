Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Invests $240,000 in Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,629 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,916,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 281,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,668,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 13,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Synovus Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,040 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.40 per share, for a total transaction of $199,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,120,273.20. This represents a 2.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,344.80. The trade was a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,040 shares of company stock worth $438,286 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.5%

Synovus Financial stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.10. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.97%.The business had revenue of $612.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Further Reading

