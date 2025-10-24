Traders Purchase Large Volume of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 129,041 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical daily volume of 84,310 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,283,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,441,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,970,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 11,545.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 272,129 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SOXS opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

