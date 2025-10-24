Ethic Inc. Cuts Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Ethic Inc. decreased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 123.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in GoDaddy by 591.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $132.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.65 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.46.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 777 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $110,497.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,070.41. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $145,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 251,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,711,488.79. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,203 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,238 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GDDY. Citigroup dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on GoDaddy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

