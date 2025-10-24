Ethic Inc. Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp $KEY

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,472 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 8,775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $867,143.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 245,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,898.76. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

