Stephen Ketchum Acquires 5,000 Shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC) Stock

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) Chairman Stephen Ketchum bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 92,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,524.90. The trade was a 5.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Ketchum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Stephen Ketchum bought 1,000 shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $15,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Stephen Ketchum bought 2,000 shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $30,620.00.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPMC opened at $16.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $334.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.22. Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $22.30.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Announces Dividend

Sound Point Meridian Capital ( NYSE:SPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.72 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Sound Point Meridian Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 211.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Point Meridian Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kim LLC acquired a new position in Sound Point Meridian Capital in the second quarter valued at $192,821,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sound Point Meridian Capital by 8.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Sound Point Meridian Capital by 35.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everest Management Corp. acquired a new position in Sound Point Meridian Capital in the second quarter valued at $1,303,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SPMC. Compass Point set a $20.00 target price on Sound Point Meridian Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Sound Point Meridian Capital in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sound Point Meridian Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Company Profile

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

