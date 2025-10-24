Ethic Inc. Sells 16,545 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Ethic Inc. reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,545 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 160,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS opened at $93.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.15. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a one year low of $84.25 and a one year high of $106.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%.The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $109.00 price objective on Otis Worldwide and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.63.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

