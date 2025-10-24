Ethic Inc. Purchases 9,498 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 436.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 295.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 208.6% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV stock opened at $220.13 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%.The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.57.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

