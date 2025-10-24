Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $298,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,322 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.3% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 801,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,969,000 after buying an additional 264,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 154,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after buying an additional 22,827 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 316.6% during the 1st quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 10,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Capital One Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.63.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.88. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $115.38. The company has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

