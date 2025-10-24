9,157 Shares in Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after buying an additional 71,553 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,099,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JHG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:JHG opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.46 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 27,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,244,242.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 113,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,770.22. This represents a 19.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,971,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,514.99. The trade was a 54.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

