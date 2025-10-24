VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.11 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 15.85 ($0.21). VPC Specialty Lending Investments shares last traded at GBX 15.85 ($0.21), with a volume of 357,187 shares changing hands.
VPC Specialty Lending Investments Stock Down 0.5%
The firm has a market cap of £44.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.01.
VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX 1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. VPC Specialty Lending Investments had a negative return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 126.83%. Equities analysts forecast that VPC Specialty Lending Investments will post 5 EPS for the current year.
VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile
VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VPC Specialty Lending Investments
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Warner Bros. Bidding War Potential: How High Could WBD Shares Go?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Analysts Eye 30% Upside in Netflix After Q3 Earnings Crash
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- O’Reilly Automotive’s Stock Price Uptrend Will Continue in 2026
Receive News & Ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.