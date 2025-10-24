VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.11 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 15.85 ($0.21). VPC Specialty Lending Investments shares last traded at GBX 15.85 ($0.21), with a volume of 357,187 shares changing hands.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Stock Down 0.5%

The firm has a market cap of £44.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.01.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX 1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. VPC Specialty Lending Investments had a negative return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 126.83%. Equities analysts forecast that VPC Specialty Lending Investments will post 5 EPS for the current year.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

