TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price target on shares of TELUS and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Shares of TSE T opened at C$21.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$19.10 and a 12 month high of C$23.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $0.4163 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 247.69%.

Telus is one of the Big Three wireless service providers in Canada, with its 9 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide constituting about 30% of the total market. It is the incumbent local exchange carrier in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, where it provides internet, television, and landline phone services.

