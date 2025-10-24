Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.52 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Sutton Harbour Group shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,230 shares traded.

Sutton Harbour Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30. The firm has a market cap of £6.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.41.

Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (11.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sutton Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 23.46%.

Sutton Harbour Group Company Profile

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers harbour and its ancillary facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths; and Plymouth Fisheries.

