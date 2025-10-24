Ventum Cap Mkts Upgrades Foran Mining (TSE:FOM) to Strong-Buy

Foran Mining (TSE:FOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Foran Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Foran Mining Stock Down 2.3%
Insider Transactions at Foran Mining
In other news, Director Marie Inkster bought 24,150 shares of Foran Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.67 per share, with a total value of C$64,504.65. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$100,429.60. This trade represents a 179.55% increase in their position. 19.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Foran Mining
Foran Mining Corp is a zinc-copper exploration and development company with projects located along the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt. Its project portfolio comprises McIlvenna Bay, Bigstone, VMS Primer, Hanson Lake Project, and others projects.
