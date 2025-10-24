Telsey Advisory Group Has Weak Forecast for HVT Q3 Earnings

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HVT. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

HVT opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 111.30%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $231,069.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,481.30. The trade was a 68.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $918,900. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,929.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 509.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

