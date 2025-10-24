Stifel Canada Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TSE:BYD

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$257.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Desjardins increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$262.00.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$213.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.92, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$226.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$212.54. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$186.10 and a twelve month high of C$258.17.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 114.83%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

Featured Stories

