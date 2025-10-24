B. Riley Forecasts TeraWulf’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for TeraWulf in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 91.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.98%. TeraWulf’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

WULF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TeraWulf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $12.88 on Friday. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 1,076.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 278.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 39,367 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 11.0% in the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Amanda Fabiano sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $39,744.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,769 shares in the company, valued at $352,244.16. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

