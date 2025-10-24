B. Riley Comments on Defiance Silver’s Q3 Earnings (CVE:DEF)

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Defiance Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. B. Riley also issued estimates for Defiance Silver’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Defiance Silver alerts:

Defiance Silver Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of CVE:DEF opened at C$0.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$70.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.00. Defiance Silver has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.38.

Defiance Silver Company Profile

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.