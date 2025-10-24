Relx Plc $RELX Shares Sold by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RELX. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at about $16,026,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,041,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,129,000 after buying an additional 234,094 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Relx by 103.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after buying an additional 225,947 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Relx by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,394,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after buying an additional 202,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 304.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 182,673 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of RELX opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RELX shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RELX

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.