Aon plc $AON Shares Sold by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $341.54 on Friday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $323.73 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $361.29 and a 200-day moving average of $360.34. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $427.00 to $419.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AON from $421.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

See Also

