Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 652 Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period.

Shares of PVAL stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.97. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $43.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

