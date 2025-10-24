10,390 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Acquired by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $834,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,024,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,801,000 after buying an additional 182,254 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1,336.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 312,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after buying an additional 291,067 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 375,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1897 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

