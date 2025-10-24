Principle Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,895,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,907,000 after purchasing an additional 198,229 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,047,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,344,000 after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 43,235.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 913,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,014,000 after purchasing an additional 911,403 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 726,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60,013 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,580.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 724,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,393,000 after purchasing an additional 773,682 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IYR opened at $97.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $103.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.93.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

