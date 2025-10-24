G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 78,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the September 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 780.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 780.0 days.
G8 Education Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GEDUF opened at $0.89 on Friday. G8 Education has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88.
