iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV Shares Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $381.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.56. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $273.60 and a 52 week high of $383.30.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

