Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Community West Bancshares from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Community West Bancshares from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Community West Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBC opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. Community West Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $400.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.75 million. Analysts expect that Community West Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 308,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $2,995,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 62,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 36,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

