Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.16 and last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 179518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.66.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MSA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. MSA Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 38,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account.

