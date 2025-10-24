Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM) Shares Up 13.2% – What’s Next?

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 87 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 85.82 ($1.14). 3,120,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the average session volume of 731,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.80 ($1.01).
Golden Prospect Precious Metal Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £80.33 million and a P/E ratio of 10.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.42.
Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 12th. The company reported GBX 23.92 EPS for the quarter. Golden Prospect Precious Metal had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 127.97%.
Insider Activity at Golden Prospect Precious Metal
About Golden Prospect Precious Metal
Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LSE:GPM) investment trust is a closed-end investment company, which invests in gold and precious metals companies.
The fund is run by experienced fund managers – Keith Watson and Robert Crayfourd and seeks to provide investors with capital growth, from a portfolio of companies involved in the gold and precious metals sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Prospect Precious Metal
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Warner Bros. Bidding War Potential: How High Could WBD Shares Go?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Analysts Eye 30% Upside in Netflix After Q3 Earnings Crash
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- O’Reilly Automotive’s Stock Price Uptrend Will Continue in 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Prospect Precious Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Prospect Precious Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.