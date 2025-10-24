Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM) Shares Up 13.2% – What’s Next?

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 87 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 85.82 ($1.14). 3,120,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the average session volume of 731,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.80 ($1.01).

Golden Prospect Precious Metal Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £80.33 million and a P/E ratio of 10.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.42.

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 12th. The company reported GBX 23.92 EPS for the quarter. Golden Prospect Precious Metal had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 127.97%.

Insider Activity at Golden Prospect Precious Metal

About Golden Prospect Precious Metal

In other Golden Prospect Precious Metal news, insider Toby Birch bought 10,400 shares of Golden Prospect Precious Metal stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 82 per share, with a total value of £8,528. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LSE:GPM) investment trust is a closed-end investment company, which invests in gold and precious metals companies.

The fund is run by experienced fund managers – Keith Watson and Robert Crayfourd and seeks to provide investors with capital growth, from a portfolio of companies involved in the gold and precious metals sector.

