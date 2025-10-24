Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM) Shares Up 13.2% – What’s Next?

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPMGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 87 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 85.82 ($1.14). 3,120,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the average session volume of 731,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.80 ($1.01).

Golden Prospect Precious Metal Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £80.33 million and a P/E ratio of 10.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.42.

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 12th. The company reported GBX 23.92 EPS for the quarter. Golden Prospect Precious Metal had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 127.97%.

Insider Activity at Golden Prospect Precious Metal

In other Golden Prospect Precious Metal news, insider Toby Birch bought 10,400 shares of Golden Prospect Precious Metal stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 82 per share, with a total value of £8,528. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Prospect Precious Metal

Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LSE:GPM) investment trust is a closed-end investment company, which invests in gold and precious metals companies.

The fund is run by experienced fund managers – Keith Watson and Robert Crayfourd and seeks to provide investors with capital growth, from a portfolio of companies involved in the gold and precious metals sector.

