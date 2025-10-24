Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,753 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 238.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at about $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OGS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.69.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.2%

OGS stock opened at $82.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $83.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average of $75.64.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $423.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.69 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.320-4.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

