Principle Wealth Partners LLC Invests $681,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $139.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $141.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.60 and a 200 day moving average of $132.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

