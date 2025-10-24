Principle Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYD opened at $43.82 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $47.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

