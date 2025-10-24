Prentice Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF $CGHM

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGHM opened at $25.66 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

The Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of tax-exempt current income by actively investing in lower rated, intermediate- to long-term Muni bonds. CGHM was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

