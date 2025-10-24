Prentice Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $617.44 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $619.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $604.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.29. The company has a market capitalization of $768.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

